The Best Beer For Bar-Worthy Sake Bombs

Okay, so the sake bomb isn't about showcasing fancy, flavorful beer. Is the sake, then, the centerpiece? Not exactly — as Mandy Naglich tells us, "Sake bombs are really more about the fun experience of drinking them together than they are about savoring sake or beer flavor." The good news, she goes on to say, is that "the best sake for a sake bomb will be something inexpensive."

As for the kind of sake, Naglich says that futsu-shu (table sakes) will be fine as their less-refined nature will be disguised by the beer bath. If you want a double-duty sake that can be used for drinking as well as bombing, she suggests ginjo or honjozo sakes but says to avoid junmai sakes. Not because these are bad, by any means, In fact, quite the opposite is true since these types of sakes are additive-free and thus tend to be pricey. Naglich, however, feels that "Using expensive sake in a sake bomb won't do much to change the flavor of the drink but will be a waste of both your money and the sake maker's creation."

One other thing you need to watch out for is the sake temperature. Sake used in sake bombs should be cold since hot sake will make the beer warm. "This isn't a great temperature to enjoy beer at," Naglich points out, explaining: "You'll end up tasting more harsh alcohols from both the sake and the beer."