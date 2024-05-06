McDonald's Canada, Once Again, Gets A Cool McFlurry Flavor (Unlike US)

According to the Bible, "A prophet is not without honor except in his own country." McDonald's, however, is flipping the script – in its home country, it puts in minimum effort, while it seems to be trying a lot harder to wow the rest of the world. That may be why McDonald's menu items outside the U.S. always seem so much more enticing – one example is China's beef-and-sausage-stacked bu su zhi ba burger, which puts U.S. patties to shame. Another is an exciting-sounding McFlurry flavor that just got introduced in Canada because of course it did.

As of the time of writing, McDonald's Canada now has a confetti cookie dough McFlurry on its menu made with a vanilla base enhanced with lumps of what appears to be sugar cookie dough as well as colored sprinkles. According to the Snackolator Instagram, Canadian McDonald's "just brought back" this item, which leads us to believe that it is a fairly recent addition to the McFlurry lineup. It featured on the menu there before, though, as it was also a limited-time offering in May 2023. So this latest Snackolator post is a fresh reminder of why we envy Canada's good fortune.