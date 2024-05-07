Sonic Orange Cloudsicle Slush Float: This Summery Treat's A Winner

The most blatant difference between the Orange Cloudsicle Slush Float and the rest of the slush menu at Sonic is that the former is explicitly a float — meaning, in this case, that it contains soft serve ice cream, which is not among the sizable list of slush add-ons. Whereas a typical soda-based ice cream float often mixes into a liquid-y treat consumable with a straw, the combination of Sonic's thick slush and thicker soft serve veers closer to a sundae and pretty much requires a spoon.

Also of note are its so-called orange vanilla flavor bubbles. In the past, Sonic has offered limited-time add-ins called Bursting Bubbles. For what it's worth, the orange vanilla flavor bubbles do burst, and therefore seem to be a new flavor variant on what was an exciting drink offering in summers past. Once again, however, these new orange vanilla flavor bubbles are not available to add to any slush, but are unique to this particular menu item.

Finally, whereas regular items on the slush menu are highly customizable — between five possible sizes and add-ons like additional flavors, Nerds candy, and even real fruit — the Orange Cloudsicle Slush Float comes in just a Medium size and lacks customization options, save for a choice between easy, regular, or extra portions of its flavor bubbles and syrup.