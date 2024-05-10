The Crispy Ingredient That Brings Textural Contrast To Egg Sandwiches

There are plenty of tips cooks of all skill levels swear by to achieve perfectly crispy hash browns. For instance, Russet or Yukon Gold potatoes are optimal for hash browns due to their high starch content. Additionally, it's crucial to completely dry the potatoes before shredding them to remove any excess moisture, which can lead to unwanted soggy hash browns.

A hot skillet is also your best friend. Preheat the pan over medium-high heat with a generous amount of oil or butter before adding the hash browns. To ensure even cooking, spread the potato shreds evenly throughout the skillet to avoid overcrowding. Then, let them cook undisturbed for a few minutes on each side until golden.

A hash brown acts as a versatile canvas upon which you can build a morning meal masterpiece. You can further customize your eggy sandwich by adding cheese, bacon, avocado, kimchi, hot sauce, or any topping your heart desires. Besides its obvious culinary benefits, a hash brown patty adds visual appeal to the hearty handheld; its golden hue meshes beautifully with the yellow scrambled eggs and tanned toast. Whether you serve it up for breakfast at home, enjoy it on the go, or order it from your favorite diner, a hash-brown-and-egg sandwich is a feast for the eyes as well as the palate.