12 Secret Ingredients You Should Be Using In Your Fried Egg Sandwiches

A fried egg sandwich is a simple thing of beauty. A warm egg between slices of toasted bread. That's straightforward comfort food. But what's beyond our comfort zone? Perhaps an entire world of flavors and textures that will bring a fried egg sandwich to a whole new level.

In the search for secret ingredients, swapping around the condiments is a good place to start — play with fancy mustards, add sriracha or buffalo sauce to your mayo, mess around with garlic aioli, barbecue sauce, or ranch dressing. But in our quest to improve the fried egg sandwich, we're going to go beyond condiments. We're going to consider adding ingredients — something crunchy, perhaps? And we're going to explore some cooking techniques that infuse flavor and texture right as your egg fries in the pan.

As we embark on this culinary journey, rest assured — there's absolutely no pressure to give up on your classic fried egg sandwich. It's not going anywhere. It will be ready to comfort you at any time. But if you're game for some adventure, let's crack open some eggs and see if we can level up that fried egg sandwich.