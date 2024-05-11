Tequila With Apple Juice Will Mask The Booze But Bring The Hangover

Using apple juice as a tequila mixer is all the rage on TikTok, but it's not for the faint of heart. Sure, good mixers make hard alcohol easier to take, but the hangover that's bound to ensue is usually not worth it. According to those posting about the trend, apple juice is a powerful mixer that completely masks the taste of tequila. While that may be true, it will have sickly consequences if not consumed with caution. The trick is tasty, and there's no doubt that it works. But the fact that apple juice makes for a nice tequila cocktail is not a new concept.

It may seem like an unlikely duo, but according to each ingredient's flavor profile, it makes total sense. The sweet, slightly tart apple juice covers the blow of tequila's bite, and it's not far off from the citrus fruits that usually pair well. Even apple cider does the job. However, sugary mixers are a sure-fire way to accelerate your level of intoxication and the intensity of your subsequent hangover. That's because it makes it much easier to gulp down more drinks than intended. Partnered with the high number of congener compounds in tequila, the hangover of a DIY apple juice and tequila cocktail will be enough to make you never reach for that apple juice bottle again.