Sorry Hotdogs, But Nachos Are The Perfect Baseball Game Snack

Call me Queen of the Obvious, but in my entirely unoriginal opinion, there's no better way to experience a ballgame than live and in-person. I long ago lost track of how many I've been to over the years and all over the U.S, as well (I've moved around a lot). I haven't just attended countless major league games, but also numerous minor league, wooden bat, and even little league games, although I haven't been to any of these last ones since my son played third base and I was the nice bench coach who handed out snacks.

Speaking of snacks, these are an important part of the whole ballgame experience for spectators, too. While peanuts and Cracker Jack (or Jill, as it's known in these more gender-inclusive times) have been enshrined as canon due to their shout-out in "Take Me Out to the Ballgame," hot dogs are practically synonymous with stadium foods. Does that mean they're the undisputed king of ballpark foods? If you caught the title, you'll already know I think differently. Sure, I enjoy a hot dog at a baseball game just as much as millions of other people do, but I posit that there is a superior snack that can be found at just about any concessions stand worthy of the name: nachos. When it comes to price, they're generally in the same ballpark (so to speak), but I feel that I get a lot more bang for my buck.