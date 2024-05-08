12 Things From Unfrosted That Are Actually True

Jerry Seinfeld's directorial debut "Unfrosted" was released on Netflix on May 3 and tells a highly fictionalized version of the origin of Pop-Tarts. Introduced in 1964, the sugary, rectangular pastry is the best of both worlds: a nostalgic breakfast treat that is still readily available at grocery stores across the country. Although Seinfeld has described most of his film as "complete lunacy," there is more than a grain of truth in the script. There really was an intense rivalry between Kellogg's and Post from their respective headquarters in Battle Creek, Michigan over which would be the first company to release a jelly-filled breakfast pastry, and the machinations that went into Kellogg's victory did involve layers of intrigue and subterfuge.

Unlike other movies about product origin stories released in recent years, however, "Unfrosted" was made without the input of the brand it portrays and does not attempt to be historically accurate. It hasn't seemed to have ruffled any feathers, though. In an email sent to Mashed, Pop-Tarts said that it was flattered by the film. It even found a way to cash in with the help of none other than Jerry Seinfeld himself. In April, the brand announced its limited edition "Unfrosted Strawberry Trat-Pops" featuring an image of Seinfeld's "Unfrosted" character (the fictional Head of Development Bob Cabana) on the box.

The name "Trat-Pops" may be one of the movie's many inventions, but Seinfeld and his fellow screenwriters managed to sneak in the following truths.