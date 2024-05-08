Burger King Is Bringing Birthday Pie Slices To The Menu For A Limited-Time Celebration
June 1, 2024, marks Burger King's 70th birthday, and according to the fast food chain, we're all invited to the party. Because one day isn't long enough to sufficiently honor seven decades of slinging burgers, the chain has planned a week-long food extravaganza, which will kick off with the debut of its new birthday pie slice.
While people usually have to wait until the end of a party to have cake, Burger King's birthday bash is a dessert-first kind of affair. The limited-edition birthday pie slice — made with a creamy, sprinkle-topped, birthday cake-flavored filling in a crumbly cookie crust — will be available for purchase at participating locations starting May 16, according to information shared with Mashed. (Fingers crossed that it tastes something like the discontinued B.K. cupcake sundae shake we wish would make a comeback.)
Because it wouldn't be a proper birthday party without a few gifts, Burger King's birthday week gives fans several opportunities to score free food. Royal Perks members who use the restaurant's app to place an order of $0.70 or more between May 28 and June 3 will get a little something extra in their bag. In honor of Burger King's big seven-oh, orders placed on June 1 will also come with a free slice of birthday pie.
Fans still miss Burger King's Dutch apple pie
Burger King's birthday pie slice has big shoes to fill considering how bereft fans were when the restaurant pulled its famously gooey Dutch apple pie slice from the menu. But if any flavor can steal fans' hearts, it's birthday cake. Something about the combination of diacetyl and vanilla (the two ingredients that give food that birthday cake flavor) gets people in the mood to party.
If you need proof, just look at food influencer @markie_devo's Instagram post announcing the upcoming Burger King dessert. "Oooh!! I want it," one commenter wrote. "Yum! I wish they'd bring back the birthday cake shake from like 15 years ago. It was so good," said another, who — like many fans — can't forget that cupcake sundae shake. Still, others were not soothed. "BRING BACK THE DUTCH APPLE PIE," demanded one commenter (completely neglecting to wish the King a happy birthday).
Because the limited-edition pie will only be on Burger King's menu while supplies last, it could join the ranks of the discontinued Dutch apple pie or the cupcake sundae shake before you know it. If you want to get your hands on one before that happens, you can find a participating location on Burger King's website.