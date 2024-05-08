Burger King Is Bringing Birthday Pie Slices To The Menu For A Limited-Time Celebration

June 1, 2024, marks Burger King's 70th birthday, and according to the fast food chain, we're all invited to the party. Because one day isn't long enough to sufficiently honor seven decades of slinging burgers, the chain has planned a week-long food extravaganza, which will kick off with the debut of its new birthday pie slice.

While people usually have to wait until the end of a party to have cake, Burger King's birthday bash is a dessert-first kind of affair. The limited-edition birthday pie slice — made with a creamy, sprinkle-topped, birthday cake-flavored filling in a crumbly cookie crust — will be available for purchase at participating locations starting May 16, according to information shared with Mashed. (Fingers crossed that it tastes something like the discontinued B.K. cupcake sundae shake we wish would make a comeback.)

Because it wouldn't be a proper birthday party without a few gifts, Burger King's birthday week gives fans several opportunities to score free food. Royal Perks members who use the restaurant's app to place an order of $0.70 or more between May 28 and June 3 will get a little something extra in their bag. In honor of Burger King's big seven-oh, orders placed on June 1 will also come with a free slice of birthday pie.