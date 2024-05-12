BBQ Experts Say You Need To Stop Making These Mistakes With Pulled Pork

The first step is to pick your cut of meat. The wrong choice can result in dry, flavorless, or tough pork that is difficult (or near impossible) to shred. Some cuts are fattier than others, and there is a debate between pork shoulder or pork butt — sometimes called "Boston Butt" — being the perfect pick. Contrary to what it sounds like, both pork butt and shoulder come from the pig shoulder, but the butt is higher up on the leg than the shoulder cut.

"The wrong cut will not only not give you the flavor you want but will also not provide the final unctuous pulled texture you are looking for," Executive Chef Matt Bolus, owner of The 404 Kitchen and Gertie's Whiskey Bar in Nashville and Louisville, told Mashed.

So, which should you choose? Experts say that depends on what you're looking for. If you want a crisp skin, pork shoulder is ideal, as it's sold with the skin on. However, pork butt may be a better option if you plan on stewing, braising, or roasting the pork. You may also see bone-in or boneless options. Tony Roberts, owner of Proud Soul Provisions and BBQ, says to choose a shoulder bone-in with the blade in-tact, as it helps with moisture retention throughout the cooking process. "An untrimmed pork shoulder from the grocery store or butcher should be semi-round — approximately the size of a volleyball, with a 1-inch thick fat cap," Roberts said.