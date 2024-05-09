Tyler Florence's Transformation Is Turning Heads
Tyler Florence's transformation from a young chef to a culinary icon is nothing short of remarkable. Born into a family with two single parents, he didn't spend much time cooking with his family as a child. His culinary journey began when he started working as a dishwasher in a French restaurant, which inspired him to pursue a career that would reach soaring heights.
From his youth in South Carolina to culinary school, and then to New York City, where he got his start with Food Network as one of its original stars, Florence's journey has taken many twists and turns. He began with Charlie Palmer in New York City, and quickly worked his way up — though not without some bumps along the road. Florence is known for his work on shows like "How to Boil Water" and "Food 911." Today, he has moved from the East to the West Coast, living in California with his wife and children. He still hosts shows on the Food Network, including "Bite Club" and "The Great Food Truck Race." From humble beginnings to his current success, these are the details of Tyler Florence's amazing transformation.
Tyler Florence fell in love with cooking as a teenager
Tyler Florence grew up with two single parents. He did not come from a family that valued cooking and time in the kitchen. He learned to cook in culinary school rather than at home, because both of his parents led hectic lives. So, how did Florence fall in love with cooking?
As a teenager, Tyler Florence realized that he would have to get a job if he wanted to save up money for things that he wanted, such as a car. He got a job as a dishwasher at the one of the best restaurants in his hometown of Greenville, South Carolina. Subsequently, the chef realized that he simply loved being in the kitchen. He got the job because his girlfriend's parents owned the restaurant — it was simply the first opportunity that presented itself to him.
But, perhaps, this opportunity was fate. It was a French restaurant, Florence said, one that serves mostly seafood. The chef moved pretty quickly from his role as a dishwasher to working on the line. Describing his experience there, Florence said in an interview with Williams Sonoma, "It was the first thing I was ever really good at. At that moment, I knew I wanted to be a chef for the rest of my life."
Tyler Florence studied hotel business and management and Johnson and Wales
As a result of his experience working in the kitchen of a nice French restaurant in his hometown of Greenville, South Carolina, Tyler Florence decided that he wanted to go to culinary school. After graduating from high school, the budding chef enrolled at Johnson & Wales University's Charleston, South Carolina campus.
After finishing his associate degree at the college, the chef shifted his focus. He credits much of his success to his education; he believes that through his degree in hotel restaurant management, he was prepared for many of the situations his career would throw at him, especially creative and financial challenges. He graduated in 1994 and was awarded an honorary doctorate in 2004.
Florence has also noted that some of the best advice he ever received came during his time at Johnson & Wales. As the chef told Williams Sonoma, "Chef Victor Sumuro walked over to my station, picked up my knife, and felt the sharpness of the blade with his thumb. He laid it down, made eye contact with me, and said, 'Dull knife, dull chef.' I never forgot that, and my knives have been razor blades ever since."
After college, Tyler Florence moved to New York City
Tyler Florence once took the train from South Carolina to New York just to eat at the old location of Jean-Georges's restaurant Jojo. He spent the entirety of his paycheck on that meal, and the chef described the moment as transformative in an interview with Northside San Francisco, saying, "That was a tipping moment — I came home with empty pockets, a matchbook, and ideas."
After graduating from Johnson & Wales University in Charleston, South Carolina, Florence packed his bags and moved to Brooklyn. Things worked out for the chef; his then-boss Louis Osteen helped him land a job with Charlie Palmer at Aureole. Within a few years, he rose from Aureole and Mad 61, both on the Upper East Side, to River Café in Brooklyn, and with a meteoric rise, had an executive chef position at Cibo in Midtown Manhattan by the time he was 25. While Florence has described New York as one of the most challenging places for a young chef to work, he also believes that these challenges are crucial for success. Florence set high goals for himself. In 1998, he became the opening chef for Cafeteria (a Chelsea restaurant open until 2019 that famously appeared in several "Sex in the City" episodes) around the same time that the Food Network — which was looking for on-air talent — took notice of Florence and hired him full-time in 1999.
He got his start on TV with How to Boil Water
In 2021, Florence described the moment he started at the Food Network to Johnson & Wales as "the first day of the rest of my life, and I just knew it." Florence got his start on television when he took over hosting duties of the cooking show "How to Boil Water." The show first premiered in 1993 with host Emeril Lagasse who taught home cooks basic techniques like making roast chicken (or, in one episode, served Julia Child her first crawfish boil). Florence took over as host and shared cooking tips and tricks with the help of his co-host, Jack Hourigan.
It was not all smooth sailing, however. Florence described the difficulties of being on television for the first time to Williams Sonoma. "It was a learning curve. There was a lot of experimentation," he said. Days were long, because television production can shoot for 12 or more hours in a day. "I had a lot of stamina and was willing to do just about anything for the shot," the chef said, but also admitted that the first few years presented many challenges. The main issue, according to Florence, is that many of his recipes were simply too complicated for home cooks to replicate. Eventually, however, Florence got the hang of it and realized that less is often more when it comes to sharing recipes on air. He went on to work at the Food Network for 15 years.
Tyler Florence once turned down The Bachelor
Tyler Florence has been on many television shows over the years, starting with shows like "How to Boil Water" and "Globe Trekker" and continuing to today, where he hosts "The Great Food Truck Race" and "Bite Club." One facet of reality TV that the chef has never touched, however, is "The Bachelor" franchise.
In an episode of his podcast "Two Dudes in a Kitchen," which he hosts with former Bachelor contestant Wells Adams, Florence revealed that he turned down the coveted role of "The Bachelor." In the early 2000s, "The Bachelor" purportedly asked Florence to star in the show, but the chef said no. This was around the time that Florence was named People's sexiest chef alive, according to the chef.
Florence explained that he chose not to do the show because of his young son, who was four years old at the time. He didn't think that his being on a dating show would be the right move for his career or the right example to set for his son. Still, Florence made sure to praise "The Bachelor" franchise, making it clear that turning down the show was a personal decision and nothing against the popular television program.
Tyler Florence is now happily married
While he may have been an eligible bachelor in the early 2000s, Tyler Florence is now a happily married man. Florence and his wife, Tolan Florence, née Clark, met at the Sundance Film Festival in 2004 and were married in December of 2006. At the time, Tolan was working for the acclaimed chef Rocco DiSpirito as a publicist, and DiSpirito introduced them.
Tolan's family history is rather different from Tyler's; she grew up with a large family and many friends around her. The child of two parents who worked in the film industry, Tolan has followed in her parents' footsteps — at least somewhat. She has worked as the executive producer of Ryan Seacrest's radio show, as well as working in marketing and relations for Wolfgang Puck and Rocco DiSpirito. Now, however, Tolan and Tyler live a fulfilling life in Mill Valley, California. The couple runs multiple businesses together.
Tyler Florence considers his production crew to be his family
Tyler Florence travels often for his television show "The Great Food Truck Race," which is a cross-country road trip to serve food — on a TV show. Because of this, Florence spends a lot of time with his crew. The chef sees his crew as part of his family. In an interview with People, the chef said, "I've been doing it for over a decade, so we're all great friends. I clock out from reality, and I go on this epic road trip with my friends, and we shoot a little TV on the way — that's the way we see it. It's just awesome."
Sometimes, traveling for work becomes a family affair; the chef also told People that when his youngest two kids are on vacation from school, they often travel with Florence on his work trips. Florence has three children; Hayden, who is 16, Dorothy, who is 15, and an older son from a previous marriage, Miles, who is 27. Home may be where the heart is, but Florence always loves returning home from his work travels. He told People that the first thing he does when he returns home from a long trip is "kiss my wife, for sure."
His home base is now Mill Valley, California
While Tyler Florence may travel a lot for work, his roots are firmly planted with his family in Mill Valley, California. From this home base, Florence and his wife, Tolan, orchestrate a network of successful restaurants and businesses. Florence's pride and joy is his restaurant, Wayfare Tavern. He also owns several other establishments, such as El Paseo, the antique store Moss & Moss, and its offshoot, Moss & Daughters.
Florence credits his wife with the success of many of their businesses. Sarah Esterling, who was the Florences' chief buyer for their Tyler Florence Shop, had similar things to say, praising Tolan for her ability to make any simple idea into a reality.
While Florence loves his career, his restaurants are his true pride and joy; he said in an interview with Williams Sonoma, "All three of my restaurants — Wayfare Tavern in San Francisco; El Paseo in Mill Valley; and our fast-casual restaurant in terminal 2 of the San Francisco airport — are my happy places." He also noted that the Wayfare Tavern is one of the achievements of which he is the most proud. Tyler and Tolan always push each other — and themselves — to be better, which is probably why their businesses continue to succeed in the ever-more competitive San Francisco environment.
Although he's traveled the world, American cuisine is where his heart lies
From shows like "Globe Trekker" to his personal travels, Florence has, as he puts it, "eaten [his] way around the world." In an interview with Williams Sonoma, the chef said, "I am a die-hard fan of many different cooking styles. But my cooking style — the style ... of food that keeps me up at night trying to decode my own ideas — is gorgeous American cooking."
Perhaps it makes sense that his true passion is American cooking; after all, Florence grew up in Greenville, South Carolina. Reflecting upon some of the best Southern dishes in his hometown, he recalled eating a bacon-wrapped steak at a place called the Peddler, also noting that he has been trying to recreate the ambiance of this restaurant throughout his career.
Florence also reflected on the evolution of American cuisine in his interview with Williams Sonoma. He explained that when he was getting started in the '90s, people didn't take him seriously when he said he cooked American food. Florence lamented that most people assumed that all he cooked would be burgers and fries. Now "American cookery has developed as a rootsy, smart, electric genre of cooking," Florence said.
Tyler Florence has started his own baby food and wine brands
While his proudest ventures may be his restaurants, Chef Tyler Florence has many different business ventures under his belt. His savvy entrepreneurship has led him to create baby food, wine, and even cutlery brands. When asked by Williams Sonoma how his vision as a chef influences these business ventures, the chef said, "For me, everything we do has to answer two questions: Is it world-class? And is it delicious?"
Florence's baby food brand, called Sprout, aims to bring healthy and delicious food to babies, who "have a hyper [sense] of taste. They want and need delicious, healthy food," as he wrote in a post on his Instagram. "Starting children on a real, honest, and pure diet of organic, non-GMO fruits and vegetables will give your little ones a head start that will last them a lifetime."
Florence also has his own winery. He shared with Forbes that he has been passionate about wine just about as long as he has been passionate about food. Florence said, "He had such a story to tell. He knew everything about everything. How he could cram in that much information about a bottle of wine was so fascinating." With his current wine brand, Blending Sessions, Florence wants to push the boundaries of established flavor combinations, showing that he is not afraid to experiment.
Tyler Florence is still active on Food Network
Tyler Florence has a huge number of businesses and restaurants. That does not mean, however, that he is done with the Food Network, which is how he earned his celebrity-chef status in the first place. He is still an active host on the network, hosting shows like "The Great Food Truck Race" and "Bite Club."
In "The Great Food Truck Race," Florence guides seven gourmet food trucks across the country, challenging them both in their cooking abilities and business acumen. Everything in the show happens quickly, and teams must adjust to different locations and situations; Florence thinks that the show is very real. The show started when the economy crashed in 2008, and Florence and many chefs realized that a food truck was simply a more feasible business than a brick-and-mortar restaurant. In "Bite Club," another competition show, Florence brings local chefs together at a third-party restaurant, where they compete against one another.