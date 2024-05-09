Tyler Florence's Transformation Is Turning Heads

Tyler Florence grew up with two single parents. He did not come from a family that valued cooking and time in the kitchen. He learned to cook in culinary school rather than at home, because both of his parents led hectic lives. So, how did Florence fall in love with cooking?

As a teenager, Tyler Florence realized that he would have to get a job if he wanted to save up money for things that he wanted, such as a car. He got a job as a dishwasher at the one of the best restaurants in his hometown of Greenville, South Carolina. Subsequently, the chef realized that he simply loved being in the kitchen. He got the job because his girlfriend's parents owned the restaurant — it was simply the first opportunity that presented itself to him.

But, perhaps, this opportunity was fate. It was a French restaurant, Florence said, one that serves mostly seafood. The chef moved pretty quickly from his role as a dishwasher to working on the line. Describing his experience there, Florence said in an interview with Williams Sonoma, "It was the first thing I was ever really good at. At that moment, I knew I wanted to be a chef for the rest of my life."