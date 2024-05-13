Chicken Sandwiches Are The Best Fast Food Menu Item

For every all-time classic fast food menu item, there are dozens of mediocre and failed ones, but one thing you can rely on at almost all fast food chains is the chicken sandwich. Mashed ranked popular fast food menu items from worst to best, and you may be surprised to learn that the classic cheeseburger or french fries didn't come in first place. In Mashed's ranking, chicken sandwiches, specifically the breaded and seasoned variety, reign supreme.

Coming to this decision involved several factors. For one, we found fried chicken sandwiches reliably good across many chains, regions, and flavor pairings. Chicken sandwiches are some of the best menu offerings from fast food giant Wendy's to smaller chains such as Church's Texas Chicken. Another seemingly contradictory but positive factor is that there's limited variety in them. Most fast food restaurants offer a spicy or classic option at the very least, which allows customers to enjoy some flexibility in their order. Many fast food chains use a simple formula for their chicken sandwiches: breaded and fried chicken, lettuce, pickles, a soft bun, and often, a mayo-based sauce. So, the chicken sandwich will likely scratch a familiar itch, even if you're trying out a new place. This balance of reliability and limited variation is a big part of why chicken sandwiches outrank other fast food menu items.