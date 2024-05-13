Chicken Sandwiches Are The Best Fast Food Menu Item
For every all-time classic fast food menu item, there are dozens of mediocre and failed ones, but one thing you can rely on at almost all fast food chains is the chicken sandwich. Mashed ranked popular fast food menu items from worst to best, and you may be surprised to learn that the classic cheeseburger or french fries didn't come in first place. In Mashed's ranking, chicken sandwiches, specifically the breaded and seasoned variety, reign supreme.
Coming to this decision involved several factors. For one, we found fried chicken sandwiches reliably good across many chains, regions, and flavor pairings. Chicken sandwiches are some of the best menu offerings from fast food giant Wendy's to smaller chains such as Church's Texas Chicken. Another seemingly contradictory but positive factor is that there's limited variety in them. Most fast food restaurants offer a spicy or classic option at the very least, which allows customers to enjoy some flexibility in their order. Many fast food chains use a simple formula for their chicken sandwiches: breaded and fried chicken, lettuce, pickles, a soft bun, and often, a mayo-based sauce. So, the chicken sandwich will likely scratch a familiar itch, even if you're trying out a new place. This balance of reliability and limited variation is a big part of why chicken sandwiches outrank other fast food menu items.
People are passionate for chicken sandwiches
We aren't the only ones who go ga-ga for a good chicken sandwich. Fast food fans can work themselves into a frenzy over the reliable menu item, another reason why it ranks so highly on our list. People became incredibly enthusiastic when Popeye's finally released a chicken sandwich after decades in business, launching the unofficial fast food chicken wars. On the other end of the spectrum, look at fans' disappointment when chains drop a chicken sandwich from the menu, as with the disappearance of Buc-ee's fried chicken sandwich. It's hard to think of other menu items that garner this kind of attention.
Chicken sandwiches are also difficult to mess up, so most chains can deliver at least one delicious option. At the very least, these factors make chicken sandwiches a safe bet just about anywhere — and at best, they're so good that you'll wonder why you ever bothered with burgers.