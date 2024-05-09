Costco's Food Court Now Has Chocolate Ice Cream, But Not Everyone Is Happy

When Costco made the switch from frozen yogurt to soft-serve ice cream in 2020, the food court addition had everyone talking. Vanilla was initially the only flavor available, although customers could make it a sundae with the addition of chocolate or strawberry sauce. During the summer of 2023, Costco added strawberry ice cream to its menu, and fans seemed to appreciate the variety. Now, the wholesale retailer has replaced its strawberry ice cream with chocolate, and Reddit has something to say about it.

While Mashed fans think chocolate is by far the best cake flavor, Redditors aren't so sure that chocolate ice cream is superior to strawberry. "I love chocolate ice cream but tbh I'm sad the strawberry is leaving already," one commenter wrote on a Reddit thread addressing the menu change, adding, "It was a great option." Sharing that sentiment, another lamented, "I'm gonna miss strawberry. I wish they could keep it."

One commenter who claimed to have tried the new chocolate flavor said it didn't measure up to the previous pink option. "Chocolate looks richer in [the] food court picture than it tastes," they wrote, adding, "Strawberry was better having [a] more distinct flavor." On the other hand, the TikTok account @floridamomof3 — aka Meg & Maddie — raved about the treat's creaminess and flavor in a video from April 2, with Meg saying, "Sometimes the chocolate can be not right, but this is right."