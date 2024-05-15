Things You Should Know Before Your Next Trip To McDonald's

While the 2010s saw the emergence of healthy choices and diverse menu options for McDonald's, the 2020s have seen that mentality stripped back dramatically. In 2022, McDonald's quietly removed several menu items from all its U.S. locations, including salads, parfaits, grilled chicken sandwiches, and the Egg White Delight McMuffin. All of these items were marketed as healthier alternatives to the world-famous burger and fries.

The change came after reported dwindling demand. As McDonald's USA stated: "We're always listening to what our fans are craving and evolving our menu to provide them choices that meet their needs." The statement went on to say that the change was to simplify operations while also improving customer experience. According to BTIG analyst Peter Saleh's interview with Bloomberg (via Quartz), improved customer experience boiled down to one main variable: order times. "For many of these restaurants," Saleh elaborated, "their menus get bloated with some of these new items, and then you cut it off to help with speed." Restaurant Dive reported a similar insight, finding that McDonald's had cut down its order time by 30 seconds between 2019 and 2020. American fans of the recently cut menu items may be surprised that their neighbors across the pond in the U.K. still enjoy a wide selection of wraps, salads, and vegan options, and other countries have access to McFlurry flavors that make U.S. options pale by comparison.