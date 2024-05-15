Blue Moon Home Run Twist Ice Cream Review: A Mash-Up Worth Getting Excited About

As Memorial Day approaches and the summer sun starts shining down, finding a way to keep cool is a must. A cold, refreshing beer or a perfectly frozen scoop of ice cream are two of the tried and true methods to beat the summer heat, and this year, they're coming together for a limited time. To celebrate the unofficial start of summer, Blue Moon Brewing Company and Rawlings — the world's leading baseball manufacturer — are teaming up with alcohol-infused ice cream maker Hardscoop to create Blue Moon Home Run Twist.

The boozy ice cream looks to take the flavor of Blue Moon beer and translate it into a frozen treat worthy of America's pastime. But the fun doesn't stop there. The specialty flavor, available exclusively via online order, comes with a set of Rawlings mini helmets to be used as bowls and a pair of classic ballpark snacks for toppings.

The concept sounds like an easy win, but we want to know if all of the hype is deserved, so Mashed took a swing at Blue Moon Home Run Twist to find out if this ice cream is an All-Star or if it needs to be sent back to the minors.