False Facts About Figs You Thought Were True

Figs have been around for thousands of years. In fact, they are believed to be one of the first plants to be cultivated by humans. Today, figs play an important part in the diets of many countries around the globe. They can be eaten dried or fresh as a snack or incorporated into a range of dishes, from jams and preserves to baked goods. They also make a great addition to smoothies and salads, imbuing them with a hint of luscious sweetness.

Not only enjoyed for their rich, sweet flavor, figs are also a nutritional powerhouse, which makes them a healthy choice in the kitchen. They are loaded with Vitamin B6 and copper, which improve brain function and aid in the production of blood cells. Figs also contain significant amounts of magnesium, potassium, riboflavin, and thiamine. In addition, raw figs are also relatively low in calories, making them a nutritious snack for those trying to lose weight. Notably, this doesn't hold true for dried figs, which have a higher concentration of sugar. Despite their long history, figs come with their fair share of misinformation. We are here to help you separate fact from fiction, so keep reading!