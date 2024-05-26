Sweet And Spicy Grilled Salmon Sandwiches Recipe

Tender, succulent salmon filets flavored with a sweet, spicy, Asian-inspired marinade and kissed by the grill — what makes a better sandwich filling? Nestled in a toasted bun with crisp lettuce, a smear of mayonnaise, and a heaping spoonful of spicy sambal oelek, you have yourself one delicious grilled salmon sandwich.

At the heart of this dish is a succulent salmon filet that's perfectly seasoned and grilled to perfection, but it is the marinade which takes it to the next level. Soy sauce gives the salmon salt and umami, brown sugar adds a touch of sweetness, sambal oelek imparts a burst of heat, rice vinegar a hint of acid, and ginger and garlic round everything out with their aromatic complexity. Altogether, they make a perfect complement to the rich salmon, creating a sandwich that you won't be able to set down.

Whether you're looking for new dishes for grilling season or an easy, delicious weeknight dinner, this recipe is sure to delight. With some grilled seasonal vegetables and a green salad on the side, these sandwiches are a healthy and delicious meal for any occasion.