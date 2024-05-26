Sweet And Spicy Grilled Salmon Sandwiches Recipe
Tender, succulent salmon filets flavored with a sweet, spicy, Asian-inspired marinade and kissed by the grill — what makes a better sandwich filling? Nestled in a toasted bun with crisp lettuce, a smear of mayonnaise, and a heaping spoonful of spicy sambal oelek, you have yourself one delicious grilled salmon sandwich.
At the heart of this dish is a succulent salmon filet that's perfectly seasoned and grilled to perfection, but it is the marinade which takes it to the next level. Soy sauce gives the salmon salt and umami, brown sugar adds a touch of sweetness, sambal oelek imparts a burst of heat, rice vinegar a hint of acid, and ginger and garlic round everything out with their aromatic complexity. Altogether, they make a perfect complement to the rich salmon, creating a sandwich that you won't be able to set down.
Whether you're looking for new dishes for grilling season or an easy, delicious weeknight dinner, this recipe is sure to delight. With some grilled seasonal vegetables and a green salad on the side, these sandwiches are a healthy and delicious meal for any occasion.
Gather the grilled salmon sandwich ingredients
For this recipe, you will need salmon filets as well as vegetable oil, soy sauce, brown sugar, sambal oelek (Southeast Asian chili paste), rice vinegar, ginger, and garlic for the marinade. To finish the grilled salmon sandwiches, all you need are toasted buns, lettuce, and mayonnaise. Once you gather those ingredients together, you're only a few steps away from a delicious meal.
Step 1: Mix the marinade
Combine the soy sauce, brown sugar, vegetable oil, sambal oelek, garlic, ginger, and rice vinegar in a small bowl, and stir until the sugar has dissolved.
Step 2: Combine the salmon and marinade
Add the salmon filets to a zip-top plastic bag or other airtight container and cover evenly with the marinade.
Step 3: Seal and marinate
Seal the container and marinate at room temperature for 20 minutes.
Step 4: Heat the grill
When the salmon is nearly finished marinating, bring a grill or grill pan to medium-high heat.
Step 5: Toss the salmon on the grill
Add the salmon to the grill and spoon over the leftover marinade.
Step 6: Grill the salmon
Grill the salmon for 4–5 minutes on each side, or until the thickest piece reaches an internal temperature of 145 F.
Step 7: Rest the salmon
Remove the salmon from the grill and rest it for 5 minutes.
Step 8: Assemble and serve the sandwiches
To serve, add the salmon to the toasted buns with a lettuce leaf, sambal oelek, and mayonnaise, to taste.
What is sambal oelek, and what can I use as a substitute?
Sambal oelek is a simple and delicious Southeast Asian chili paste traditionally made by grinding chiles with salt in a mortar and pestle–like device called an ulek. Store-bought sambal oelek may also include a touch of vinegar. It adds a nice pop of heat to dishes without too many additional flavors. If you're looking for a substitute for sambal oelek, there are several options depending on what you have available and your desired flavor profile.
Chili garlic sauce makes a great alternative to sambal oelek, as it is similar in texture, flavor, and ingredients. Chili garlic sauce is made with chilies, salt, and vinegar, just like sambal oelek, but also contains garlic and may contain sweeteners or other flavorings. In terms of flavor and texture, this is the best alternative.
While sriracha may differ from sambal oelek more than chili garlic sauce, it also makes an excellent replacement. The ingredients of sriracha are simple and quite similar to sambal oelek, with the largest difference being the addition of sugar. That said, the sauce is made largely from chilies, garlic, and vinegar, lending it a similar, if sweeter, flavor. But, there are many varieties of sriracha out there, and some may differ more from sambal oelek than others.
It may take a bit of experimentation to find your preferred alternative to sambal oelek, but each of these work great in a pinch.
Should I use farmed or wild-caught salmon when grilling?
There are many types of salmon to choose from when grilling, and one of the first choices you face is whether to opt for a wild-caught or farm-raised variety. The choice between wild-caught and farmed salmon for grilling depends on several factors, including personal preferences, environmental considerations, and culinary goals.
Wild-caught salmon is often favored for its rich flavor and firm texture. Varieties like sockeye salmon and king salmon, caught in their natural habitats, offer a robust taste that stands out when grilled. Additionally, many people appreciate the sustainabie aspect of wild-caught salmon, as it supports responsible fishing practices.
Farmed salmon, while slightly different, is also a good option for grilling. Farm-raised salmon tends to have a milder flavor compared to wild-caught varieties but still offers a pleasant taste and firm texture that holds up well on the grill. Farm-raised salmon is a consistent, widely available, and inexpensive option, making it a convenient choice for home cooks looking for a reliable grilling option.
If you prioritize bold flavors and sustainable fishing practices, wild-caught salmon may be the ideal choice. However, if convenience and availability are your key decision factors, farm-raised salmon delivers a tasty grilling experience with consistent results. Whichever variety you choose, it is sure to turn out great.
|Calories per Serving
|707
|Total Fat
|50.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|8.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|89.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|28.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.1 g
|Total Sugars
|7.9 g
|Sodium
|958.9 mg
|Protein
|34.1 g