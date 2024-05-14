McDonald's Infamous Grimace Shake Is Finally Coming To Canada

Last summer, the Grimace Shake launched at U.S. McDonald's, sparking a wave of nostalgia, excitement, and even a viral Grimace Shake trend. This tapped into the purple character's dark side, with participants documenting themselves trying the drink only to end up lying on the floor apparently unconscious (or worse) in a purple milkshake puddle. It might have been horror-esque, but it was part of why the drink became so popular. Popular enough, in fact, to now be making its debut in Canada for a limited time starting May 14 — according to a McDonald's press release. For any curious Canadians who have yet to try it, the Grimace Shake is said to have a flavor reminiscent of berries, vanilla, and birthday cake.

Grimace is one of many McDonald's mascots born in the '70s, with off-and-on appearances in ads and marketing campaigns. His persona has changed from that of a milkshake-stealing "Evil Grimace" to that of a plush, shake-loving companion to Ronald McDonald. Whether you see him as a nightmarish creature or a lovable character, Grimace is undeniably an iconic part of McDonald's history, and this latest news only reinforces that.