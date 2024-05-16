15 Foods With A Dark History

While you might not have realized it, many foods we eat every day have a dark history that may make you uncomfortable to read. Some have been misunderstood and wrongfully vilified, while others have killed untold numbers before they were better understood. They've been responsible for miscarriages, infant deaths, and even witches burning at the stake. Many have dark, unsettling pasts connected to drugs, slavery, child labor, massacres, and human sacrifice as well.

You may enjoy some of these foods less next time you remember their dark and often-bloody past. While you might have an inkling about the sordid pasts of Coca-Cola, rum, and sugar, even food like tomatoes, potatoes, and bananas aren't as innocent as they seem. Most of the tragedies connected to the foods on our list have been left behind in history. Unfortunately, one food you've probably enjoyed in the past week is likely still being produced using slavery-level child labor. Prepare to be shocked about what you learn.