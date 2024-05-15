Aldi Recalls Cream Cheese Over Salmonella Concerns

Happy Farms may sound like a cheerful name, but some less-than-cheerful news regarding Aldi's cream cheese brand has come to light. The store's 8-ounce tubs of Happy Farms cream cheese spreads — specifically in the varieties regular, whipped, chive and onion, and strawberry — have been recalled due to the possibility of Salmonella contamination, per a document made available on Aldi's corporate website.

The recall does not affect all Aldi locations. It does, however, involve those in the District of Columbia and the following 28 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. If you're in one of these states, you may want to avoid buying Aldi's cheese for a while.

Aldi-brand products aren't the only ones affected by this cream cheese contamination. In what may shape up to be one of 2024's bigger food recalls, Hy-Vee is recalling its store-branded regular and whipped cream cheese spreads, as well as its cookies-and-cream flavor. Meanwhile, Schnucks is recalling its regular, whipped, and strawberry spreads, and Hornbacher's is recalling its Essential Everyday garden vegetable cream cheese. All of these products, as well as the recalled Aldi cream cheeses, were produced by Schreiber Foods in Green Bay, Wisconsin.