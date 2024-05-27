Charred Asparagus Tacos Verdes Recipe

The beauty of a taco is that it can be stuffed with all manner of meats, seafood, or beans, but sometimes it's nice to make vegetables the star of the show. When grilled, many vegetables take on a smoky flavor and slightly charred texture that makes them every bit as tasty as grilled meat. This verdant recipe from developer Patterson Watkins showcases the quintessential spring vegetable, asparagus. Watkins grills big meaty asparagus spears, and she grills the ingredients for a tangy tomatillo salsa, too, to create a symphony of bright and smoky flavors. She tells us, "The garlicky salsa verde, with its bits of smoky char, add vibrant green chili heat and a tart tomatillo bite. Those green chili and tomatillo notes balance the creamy avocado and earthy asparagus. Where the crunchy pepitas and herby sprouts impart some pleasant textures." The whole thing is finished off with crumbly, tangy-savory Cotija cheese.

The serrano peppers Watkins uses to make her salsa give it a medium-high heat level, but this is tempered to some extent by the fact that she removes not only the seeds but most of the white membrane that contains so much of the capsaicin. If you want an even milder salsa, she suggests replacing the serranos with a jalapeño or part of a poblano (¼ to ½, depending on size). You can also cut down on some of the prep work for this dish by using a store-bought salsa verde or green enchilada sauce.