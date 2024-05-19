Grandma McFlurry Review: It's Like McDonald's Raided Your Grandma's Candy Jar

A McFlurry flavor that celebrates a grandmother's love is the definition of subjective, but in order to connect it to grandmas in some way, McDonald's drew inspiration from the hard candies they always seem to have in their possession. You know the ones — brandless, butterscotch medallions or an assortment of vaguely fruity ovular sugar lumps, twisted into squares of cellophane. Sitting in a jar on your grandparents' coffee table, you weren't sure if they were purely decorative so you tried one out of curiosity. Grandma also procured them from her purse to quell your boredom while in line at the store or as a simple gesture of affection.

Hard candy and soft serve aren't a textural match made in heaven. McDonald's knows this, which is likely why the Grandma McFlurry leans into the butterscotch candy angle rather than a fruit flavored one. The candies in the McFlurry depart from the typical hard candy texture as well — and for this we are glad. There's definitely a crunch factor, but it's more like eating bits of toffee or brittle than smashed-up hard candy. The candy pieces don't give off a lot of flavor on their own, but a caramelized sugar taste is present. This allows the candies to pair cohesively with the caramelly ribbons of sauce stirred into the soft serve. It's delicious and very sweet.