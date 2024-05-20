14 Foods Chefs Agree Are Better Undercooked

If you've ever faced dry chicken or gray Brussels sprouts, you know the unpleasantness that is overcooked food. "Overcooking can sometimes lead to a negative perception of certain foods because it alters their taste, texture, and overall enjoyment," says Guara Pimenta, executive chef of Vela Seaport in Boston. "For instance, I don't like to roast turkey. One extra minute in the oven, and that bird will be dry as paper!"

Here at Mashed, we checked in with several experts who think it's high time the pendulum swings in the other direction. They recommend undercooking certain foods like salmon, which Josh Copeland, owner of Camino Alto in San Francisco, says can inspire a "spiritual experience" for diners when done right. But a slightly undercooked finish isn't the only goal here. Par-cooking is a technique many restaurant chefs use to save time for service — and something home cooks may take advantage of as well.

"We've all been too busy to enjoy an event," Ryan Leonard, regional executive chef for American Social Bar & Kitchen, says. "By setting up some par-cooked items, it can allow you to be present and entertain your guests! Once you get to experience that, you will catch the bug!"