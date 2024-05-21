Shady Things About Wendy's Menu

If there's one thing Wendy's prides itself on is it's quality. Ever since the burger joint opened its first store in Columbus, Ohio, in 1969, it's had a strict policy of never freezing its patties — instead pledging to give its customers the freshest hamburgers possible (something that's not always true of its competitors). As it promises on its website: "Wendy's is Fast Food Done Right: your go-to for real, fresh, craveable, forward-leaning food that doesn't cost a fortune."

But these good intentions don't mean that Wendy's menu is totally without its issues. Today, the chain spans over 7,000 stores reaching as far and wide as the U.K., Japan (where it's known as Wendy's First Kitchen), Guatemala, and Saudi Arabia. Like any restaurant business of this scale, it's faced its fair share of complaints and critiques over the years. While there will always be those who like to point out the lack of nutritional value on a fast food menu, some of these issues run deeper than a high amounts of fat or sodium overload. From dirty kitchens to secret ingredients, here are some of the shadiest things you probably didn't know about the Wendy's menu.