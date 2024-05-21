The Ultimate Guide To Cured Vs Aged Sausages, According To Meat Experts

Whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, sausages can be the versatile (and delicious) protein that kicks up your dish's flavor profile. There are tons of different types of sausages for every palate, each with its own cooking style and cultural history. But have you ever wondered if it is possible to make your own at home? Doing it yourself puts the power in your hands to customize your sausage to your taste.

Curing and aging sausages can sound intimidating, but in reality, it is totally doable at home (with some guidelines). From salami to Italian sausage, to Andouille and bratwurst — you have endless choices on your sausage-making journey. Sausages are often named for their geographic origin with a lot of history behind them. What sausage type you choose will determine your process, as things like sausage texture vary by type.

"Making sausages can be a really good family event as well," Traeger Pitmaster Danielle "Diva Q" Bennet told Mashed. "Involving the family in selecting the spices you want to use the type of grind whether it's a medium plate or a large plate grind and also the utilization of casings." We spoke with a sausage-making expert and scoured the internet to find out tips on curing and aging sausages — and how you can, too!