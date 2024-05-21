What It Was Like To Eat At The First Texas Roadhouse

If you've been to Texas Roadhouse, you're probably familiar with the smell of freshly baked rolls wafting through the air, the lively cowboy theme, and the top-tier steaks making your taste buds dance. What you might not know is that this steakhouse chain is one of the fastest-growing steakhouse chains in the U.S., with over 650 locations in all 50 states.

This restaurant is known for its hand-cut steaks, delicious sides made in-house, legendary margaritas, and fun, family-friendly atmosphere. Since its humble start in 1993, Texas Roadhouse quickly became a chain the year after with three new locations in Indiana, Ohio, and Florida. Now, no matter what state you live in, you can make a drive to one of its locations.

You're probably wondering what that very first Texas Roadhouse location was like and how it became a steakhouse empire so quickly. Let's dive in and take it back to 1993 where it all began.