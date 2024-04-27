11 Fastest Growing Steakhouse Chains In The US

The 2020s have been a weird time, and it's probably always going to be remembered that way. It kicked off with a nightmare that came to life, and things changed in all kinds of ways when the pandemic hit. Countless restaurants went out of business during the COVID-19 lockdown, which put more pressure on an already competitive, cutthroat, and often oh-so-precarious industry. COVID changed the fine dining industry in some big ways, but if there's anything that can be said about Americans, it's that they're resilient. Fast forward a few years, and while the effects can still be felt, some places — including steakhouse chains — are bouncing back in big ways.

Many nationwide restaurant chains are making a massive comeback, and they aren't just returning to pre-COVID levels, they're looking ahead to growing in an era when people just want to get out of the house and get back to normal. That's great news for everyone, from diners looking forward to a date night that doesn't involve Netflix, to industry workers who are looking forward to getting some kind of stability back in their lives.

With that in mind, let's look at some of the fastest-growing steakhouse chains in the country. We took a look at not only projected growth for the coming years, but positive trends over the past few years, too. These restaurants are not only opening more locations, but they're hiring more staff, expanding menus, and in some cases, they're even offering entirely new services.