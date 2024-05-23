What You Didn't Know About Brussels Sprouts

Slightly nutty and earthy in flavor, Brussels sprouts are one of those vegetables that people either love or hate. Perhaps this is the reason the mini cabbages don't commonly appear on restaurant menus in the U.S. However, despite their somewhat divisive reputation, Brussels sprouts are highly nutritious and low in calories, which makes them a great addition to any meal.

Taking their name from the capital of Belgium, Brussels sprouts made their way to the U.S. in the 18th century when they were brought to the country by French settlers. Today, the U.S. grows around 70 million pounds of Brussels sprouts per year. Each January, there's even an Eat Brussels Sprouts Day to remind everyone that the little green balls can be delicious. In fact, those who hate the cruciferous vegetables may be surprised at how versatile they can be in the kitchen. From pan-fried Brussels sprouts to Brussels sprouts with chestnuts and bacon, the mini cabbages can be easily turned into a variety of mouthwatering dishes.

Whether you're a fan of Brussels sprouts or still on the fence about their appeal, it pays to stay informed. Keen to find out more about this small cruciferous vegetable? Read on for more!