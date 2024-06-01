Boozy Butterbeer Recipe
Have you ever wished that you could stroll through the wizarding village of Hogsmeade on a spring evening, belly up to the bar in the Three Broomsticks, and order yourself a refreshing mug of butterbeer? Well, you're in luck: This cocktail will transport you to the wizarding world of your fantasies. Whip up a batch of these boozy butterbeers and you can finally taste the famous drink that J.K. Rowling made sound so enticing to all "Harry Potter" readers.
This cocktail begins with a classic pairing of blended Scotch whisky and cream soda. The light smokiness of a blended Scotch is beautifully complemented by the sweet vanilla aromas of cream soda. Butterscotch schnapps adds a sweet and savory, buttery flavor which makes this drink match its namesake, while a few measures of club soda keep the cocktail from becoming cloying. A whipped cream topping flavored with butter extract not only finishes the look of the drink, giving the appearance of the thick head of a well-poured beer, but also adds creaminess and an extra layer of buttery flavor. Altogether, you have a drink that both looks the part and tastes just like you might've imagined when you first read about Harry popping the top off an ice-cold bottle of butterbeer.
Gather the boozy butterbeer ingredients
This recipe is divided into two parts. The drink itself is a boozy cocktail made from blended Scotch whisky, butterscotch schnapps, cream soda, and club soda. These combine to make a strong, not-too-sweet cocktail that will delight your tastebuds and transport you to that favorite magical world. But no butterbeer would be complete without a nice foamy head. To mimic the foam you would expect on a tall glass of butterbeer, you will make a buttery whipped topping with whipping cream, powdered sugar, and butter extract. Once you've gathered these ingredients together you are ready to mix up a batch of the most famous drink of the wizarding world.
Step 1: Start the whipped cream
Add the whipping cream, powdered sugar, and butter extract to a mixing bowl.
Step 2: Whip it up
Using a handheld or stand mixer with a whisk attachment, whip the cream for around 2 minutes, or until the whipped cream holds soft peaks.
Step 3: Mix the cocktail
Divide the Scotch whisky, butterscotch schnapps, cream soda, and club soda evenly between 3 pint glasses.
Step 4: Top with cream and serve
Serve immediately, topped with plenty of whipped cream.
What is butterbeer?
Butterbeer is a fictional beverage from the "Harry Potter" books written by J.K. Rowling. In the books it is served both hot and cold, being both a refreshing drink on a summer's day and a soul-warming drink for the frigid nights of a Hogwarts winter. The flavor of butterbeer is never described by J.K. Rowling, only its refreshing and heartening effects, which makes it all the more intriguing for fans of the series.
With the beverage's ubiquity in the "Harry Potter" books and movies, it was only a matter of time before it made its way into the real world. The first officially sanctioned butterbeer was created for the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. There are many ways to enjoy butterbeer at Universal Studios, from the original soda-like drink to a hot, milk-based butterbeer, butterbeer ice cream, and even butterbeer fudge, but it is expressly forbidden at the park to add alcohol to your butterbeer (even the "Harry Potter"-themed Firewhisky which is sold alongside it).
Given that throughout the "Harry Potter" series butterbeer is referred to as being at least slightly alcoholic, and the fact that many of the original "Harry Potter" fans are now well into adulthood, we thought it was time for a boozy version, perfect for your next movie marathon. If boozy drinks are not your cup of tea, we also have a recipe for a butterbeer mocktail, which is perfect for witches and wizards of all ages.
How can I customize boozy butterbeer?
There is no clear description In the "Harry Potter" books of what exactly butterbeer tastes like. All we know of its flavor is derived from the name itself and the effects it has on those who drink it, being both refreshing on hot days and warming when snow is falling outside the castle. This recipe makes a strong, not-too-sweet cocktail rich with the flavors of blended Scotch whisky, butterscotch schnapps, cream soda, and buttery whipped cream. While we think it matches perfectly what butterbeer would taste like, you should certainly feel free to customize it to your preferences.
Blended Scotch adds a robust flavor to this drink, but if Scotch is not your cup of tea, feel free to switch out the spirit. Dark rum provides a similarly strong flavor and a darker color, perhaps more reminiscent of a brown ale, while removing the smokiness of Scotch. Vanilla vodka is another option, bringing the sweetness of the drink up a notch.
If you would like the drink to be a bit sweeter, opt for more cream soda and less club soda. In addition to making the drink sweeter, this will also increase the notes of vanilla. For a less boozy version, forgo the Scotch entirely, replacing it with club soda, cream soda, and a dash more butterscotch schnapps. Given that butterbeer is a fictional drink, the recipe is yours to tinker with, crafting the perfect beverage to match your imagination.
|Calories per Serving
|617
|Total Fat
|29.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|21.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|45.1 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|55.1 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.0 g
|Total Sugars
|55.1 g
|Sodium
|102.1 mg
|Protein
|2.1 g