Boozy Butterbeer Recipe

Butterbeer is a fictional beverage from the "Harry Potter" books written by J.K. Rowling. In the books it is served both hot and cold, being both a refreshing drink on a summer's day and a soul-warming drink for the frigid nights of a Hogwarts winter. The flavor of butterbeer is never described by J.K. Rowling, only its refreshing and heartening effects, which makes it all the more intriguing for fans of the series.

With the beverage's ubiquity in the "Harry Potter" books and movies, it was only a matter of time before it made its way into the real world. The first officially sanctioned butterbeer was created for the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. There are many ways to enjoy butterbeer at Universal Studios, from the original soda-like drink to a hot, milk-based butterbeer, butterbeer ice cream, and even butterbeer fudge, but it is expressly forbidden at the park to add alcohol to your butterbeer (even the "Harry Potter"-themed Firewhisky which is sold alongside it).

Given that throughout the "Harry Potter" series butterbeer is referred to as being at least slightly alcoholic, and the fact that many of the original "Harry Potter" fans are now well into adulthood, we thought it was time for a boozy version, perfect for your next movie marathon. If boozy drinks are not your cup of tea, we also have a recipe for a butterbeer mocktail, which is perfect for witches and wizards of all ages.