The Chopstick Trick That Easily Avoids A Soggy Grilled Cheese Bottom

Few things can ruin a sandwich quicker than soggy bread, especially when that sandwich is a grilled cheese. In its most basic form, the nostalgic sando has just two crucial elements: warm, melty cheese and two pieces of crisp, buttery bread. When one of those factors is removed from the equation, you're left with a meal that, let's face it, is just downright sad.

In grilled, griddled, and toasted sandwiches, sogginess starts accumulating the second the sammie hits the plate. This is because condensation collects underneath the bottom piece of bread as steam tries to escape, undoing all that satisfying crispiness you worked so hard to achieve. Diving into the sandwich straight after it's cooked is one way to prevent your bread from going limp, but if you want to avoid burning your mouth, using this chopstick hack is an even better solution.

As introduced by America's Test Kitchen, this method entails laying a pair of chopsticks parallel across your plate so that the distance between them is slightly less than the width of your sandwich. Then, when the handheld is ready to come off the pan, just carefully balance it on top of the sticks. This will create a gap between the plate and the bottom piece of bread, allowing the steam to escape from underneath your sandwich so it won't transform into moisture that will make the bread soggy and unappetizing.