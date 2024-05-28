Restaurant Chains That Have Too Many Menu Options

Multi-page menus were standard practice in restaurants for decades. When family restaurant chains took America by storm in the '80s and '90s, they too embraced hefty menu books, filled with items aimed to appease even the fussiest eaters. Part of what makes going out to eat fun is being able to order something different from others at the table, but when there are too many options, it might start to feel like you're ordering from completely different restaurants.

This doesn't seem like that big of a deal — and in the grand scheme of things, it's not — but a restaurant with a too-long menu is often a sign that the quality of your meal will be average at best. Many sit-down eateries have traded lengthy menus for a more streamlined single page. However, the restaurants on this list decide to offer everything but the kitchen sink. In an attempt to please everybody, these casual chains lose one of the most important things a restaurant can have — a point of view.

Rather than perfect a cohesive selection of menu options, many of these chains churn out everything from pizza to tacos, to Asian-inspired dishes, barbecued meats, and pub food. All too often, this hodgepodge of okay-ness utilizes a lot of frozen ingredients that don't take much skill to prepare. Then there's the chains that don't revamp their menus frequently enough, carrying sides or entire menu sections that are unpopular or outdated. Here are the restaurant chains most in need of some serious menu editing.