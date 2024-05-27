Freeze-Dried Fruit Snacks, Ranked Worst To Best

In case you've never heard of it, Moon Fruit Freeze Dried Fruit Snacks are freeze-dried fruit portions that come in pouches and are marketed towards kids. They contain no added sugar and because of the portioned pouches, they make for a great grab for when kids are in the car, headed to play sports, or simply need something to get them by until dinner. According to the website, Moon Fruit is available in several different flavors including Straw-Bana, Mixed Berry, and Apple Cinnamon. Unfortunately, not all parents are singing the praises of these naturally sweet treats; in fact, some are downright disappointed.

Apparently, these fruit pouches could scarcely be found in stock online at the time of publication. When they are in stock, customers seem to either love the product or hate it with some patrons claiming they've received what seems to be a bad batch, complete with old pieces and an odd texture. Yuck! Still, there are some that love brand -– so which is it?

Ultimately, Moon Fruit Freeze Dried Fruit Snacks seem like a freeze-dried fruit grab that you'll either love or hate. Unfortunately, there are quite a few people who have had negative experiences with this brand, landing it lower on the list than some of the others.