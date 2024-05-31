Experts Help Us Debunk False Facts About Pancakes

Pancakes might be considered a favorite breakfast food in the U.S., but that doesn't necessarily mean they're easy to prepare. If that were the case, people would never complain of rubbery, lumpy, undercooked results that weren't worthy of the maple syrup they put on them. However, despite pancakes being in recipe books for more than a century, there's lot of misinformation out there about how to properly cook them.

Some of the most common mistakes people make when cooking pancakes are the result of simple misconceptions. For instance, many people believe that you should always aim for liquid smooth, lump-free batter, only to overmix and end up with tough pancakes in the pan. Others have long been told that the more bubbles in your batter, the better, but it turns out this isn't always the case.

All this to say, there are numerous misunderstandings surrounding this popular breakfast dish, and it's time to put them to bed. But, uncovering the truth means getting the experts involved. We spoke exclusively with two food bloggers and recipe developers who have extensive baking experience to debunk 12 false facts about pancakes you probably thought were true.