The Common Mistake That'll Ruin The Blueberries In Your Refrigerator

When blueberry season arrives, your first instinct may be to head to your local U-pick or farmers' market to stock up on pints and pints of these juicy, so-much-better-fresh berries. However, if you fail to store your blueberries properly, you may find that they go bad before you can enjoy every last one. To keep your berries as fresh as possible for as long as possible, you'll want to avoid one of the most common mistakes people make with blueberries: storing them in a way that lets moisture gather.

While you might think that rinsing and then thoroughly drying your blueberries before storing them is enough to keep pesky moisture at bay, you'll want to go a few steps further. After you rinse your berries, lay them out in a single layer on a baking sheet and let them air dry for a few hours. Once completely dry and ready to store, the key is to add paper towels to your chosen vessel — whether that's a zip-top baggie or a container with a lid — between each layer of berries. This can help absorb any extra moisture that might pop up during storage. After you've packed the dry berries as such, you'll want to then place them in the coldest part of your fridge. When stored like this, your blueberries could last as long as several months.