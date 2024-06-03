How Experts Really Make Baking Sheets Last Longer

Are you tired of your baking sheets not lasting as long as you'd like them to? You replace them only to find the new ones heavily stained, scratched, or warped within months. What gives? It sounds like you need to learn how to make your baking sheets last longer. With the right knowledge and a little care and attention, you could have yours lasting decades, rather than months or years.

But don't just take our word for it. We reached out to baking experts to get their opinions, speaking to two pastry chefs and the founder of a cookie company to learn what it takes to extend baking sheets' lifespan. From taking care how you wash them to using the right tools, there are plenty of tricks for keeping your bakeware in good nick.

And, while we're focused on baking sheets, you can use the same information to care for other bakeware, such as cake tins, muffin pans, and cookie sheets (no, they're not the same thing as baking sheets). It doesn't take long in the moment to follow this advice, but it can make all the difference in the long run. With all that said, here's how experts really make baking sheets last longer.