The Bear Season 3 Trailer Reveals The Road To A Michelin Star Won't Be Easy

"The Bear" has been the talk of the television scene in recent years, both critically and among viewers. There is certainly a great deal of buzz around the highly anticipated third season, as audiences are eager to know how Carmy Berzatto's (Jeremy Allen White) business and culinary journey of renovating and reopening his restaurant, The Bear, has been going. The trailer for the third season just dropped, and it shed light on some of this. Carmy is shooting for Michelin stars in this new chapter: "We're gonna get a star."

At the end of the chaotic Season 2 of "The Bear," audiences were left off with the new restaurant opening for friends and family night. The pressure was on to perform well, but things couldn't have gone any worse for Carmy. He got stuck in the walk-in freezer, leaving the outcome of the night up to the rest of the team. Was this messy opening a tell-tale sign of the restaurant's future, or will The Bear find its stride and receive a well-deserved Michelin star? Audiences can tune in to Hulu on June 27 to find out. You could even throw a Season 3 watch party with Chicago-style foods for a delicious, on-theme viewing experience.