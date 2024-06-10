The Silly Origin Story Of Germany's Spaghetti Ice Cream

If you've ever seen the movie "Elf," you may recall Buddy the Elf chowing down on a candy, Pop-Tart, and syrup-loaded plate of breakfast spaghetti. A favorite for Santa's tallest helper, the concept of combining pasta with all of those sweets probably isn't quite as appetizing for most humans, even as a dessert. But what about spaghetti ice cream?

No, we don't mean a literal plate of ice cream-topped noodles like the one that made TikTok's Pasta Queen leave the country. We're talking about spaghettieis: a whimsical German delicacy that has the appearance of spaghetti but is really made up of a heaping pile of ice cream "noodles" and whipped cream topped with red fruit sauce and grated white chocolate. Italian-German ice cream maker Dario Fontanella is the mind behind this unique sundae, which he came up with after ordering a French sweet called a Mont Blac on a ski trip. That dish traditionally involves pressing chestnut creme through a pastry bag, but the restaurant opted instead for a spaetzle maker, making the purée resemble long, thin noodles.

The results inspired Fontanella to try the same technique with ice cream — though it didn't come together right off the bat. He eventually was able to get it right when he discovered that the spaetzle maker had to be ice cold, and after some trial and error with colors, he landed on vanilla to give the dish a spaghetti noodle-like appearance that was almost too close to the real thing.