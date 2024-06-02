13 Mistakes You're Making When Cooking Beets

When cooking with beets, we usually make the mistake of immediately going for the vegetable peeler. Though beets are root vegetables, they usually only require a thorough scrub, and in most cases, there is no need to peel them. Their skin is edible and relatively thin, especially if the beet is young and fresh. You might only want to peel off the skin if you plan to steam or puree the beets.

If you skip peeling, make sure the quality of your beets is satisfactory, and preferably go for those labeled pesticide-free. Also, remember that beets usually have a mildly bitter skin, so make sure to adjust the flavors of your dish by adding sweetness.

If the recipe suggests otherwise or you still want to peel your beets, don't do it before cooking, as beets are toughest to peel when fresh. Their vibrant color also transfers easily, so it generally just makes an unnecessary mess. The easiest way to remove the skin is after they are cooked and cool, preferably under running water. You can use your fingers or a paring knife to remove the skin, but try to be as gentle as possible as cooked beets are tender.