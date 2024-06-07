Should You Use The Dry Or Wet Method To Make Caramel Sauce?

The dry method of making caramel sauce stays true to its name; there is no liquid involved in the first stages. The caramel is made by heating sugar in a heavy-bottomed pot or pan and gently stirring the sugar until it starts to melt. As soon as that happens, it's important to stop stirring. If you continue moving the sugar around, the dreaded crystallization will occur, leading to a crunchy, lumpy sauce instead of a silky smooth caramel.

When all of the sugar is melted, then caramelization starts. This is where it gets tricky. The sugar can caramelize quickly, and if you take your eye off of it for too long then you could end up with a burnt mess in the bottom of your pan. If you nail the technique, however, you can then incorporate butter followed by heavy cream at just the right moment.

The dry method is an efficient way of whisking up your batch of caramel sauce, so it's great if you're short on time. It's also good for creating a rich, almost burnt flavor in the caramel, which is great if you want a sauce with more of a punch.