When Did Disney Introduce Dole Whip To Its Parks?
After a long day exploring the attractions and riding the rides at a Disney theme park, one of the best ways to cool off and refresh is with a tasty snack. For many, the Dole Whip fits that bill perfectly. This sweet, tropically-flavored treat has been a favorite at Disney parks for decades. In fact, it's been a Disney fixture for longer than you might think.
Dole began its relationship with Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the mid-1970s as the official sponsor of the company's Enchanted Tiki Room attraction. There, it initially served only fresh pineapple spears and pineapple juice. The now-famous Dole Whip entered the picture in 1984 at Disney World's Aloha Aisle snack bar in Magic Kingdom. Disneyland followed suit two years later by offering the treat at its Tiki Juice Bar in 1986.
The creamy, pineapple-infused soft serve has been a fan favorite ever since. The dessert quickly amassed a devoted following who couldn't get enough of the unique creation, made primarily from pineapple juice, frozen pineapple chunks, and dairy-free vanilla ice cream. And the beloved park snack isn't just dairy-free; Dole Whips are also gluten-free and fat-free, making them accessible for various dietary needs.
More than just pineapple
Although the classic pineapple version was the first introduced by Disney, it isn't the only option available. Throughout the Disney parks, you can find similar tropical but uniquely delicious flavors including lime, mango, orange, raspberry, and strawberry, as well as seasonal and specialty variations. If you're not sure where to hunt down your favorite flavor, Mashed has tried and ranked every Dole Whip in Walt Disney World — and we can help you find them, too.
Fortunately, those craving a Dole Whip when not at the theme parks won't have to hop on a plane and buy a Disney park pass to get one. The Dole-produced product is available at many other spots, sometimes generically referred to as "pineapple soft serve." In addition, pre-packaged versions of the Dole Whip are now available in grocery stores, which Dole announced in 2023 to much fanfare and anticipation. On the other hand, more adventurous cooks can whip up a homemade copycat Disney Dole Whip recipe with just a few ingredients and a blender.
So, here's to several decades of Dole Whips and Disney. With a dessert this popular, there's no telling how many more decades hungry park guests will be enjoying it for.