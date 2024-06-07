When Did Disney Introduce Dole Whip To Its Parks?

After a long day exploring the attractions and riding the rides at a Disney theme park, one of the best ways to cool off and refresh is with a tasty snack. For many, the Dole Whip fits that bill perfectly. This sweet, tropically-flavored treat has been a favorite at Disney parks for decades. In fact, it's been a Disney fixture for longer than you might think.

Dole began its relationship with Disneyland and Walt Disney World in the mid-1970s as the official sponsor of the company's Enchanted Tiki Room attraction. There, it initially served only fresh pineapple spears and pineapple juice. The now-famous Dole Whip entered the picture in 1984 at Disney World's Aloha Aisle snack bar in Magic Kingdom. Disneyland followed suit two years later by offering the treat at its Tiki Juice Bar in 1986.

The creamy, pineapple-infused soft serve has been a fan favorite ever since. The dessert quickly amassed a devoted following who couldn't get enough of the unique creation, made primarily from pineapple juice, frozen pineapple chunks, and dairy-free vanilla ice cream. And the beloved park snack isn't just dairy-free; Dole Whips are also gluten-free and fat-free, making them accessible for various dietary needs.