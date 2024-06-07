Leftover Cake Is The Ultimate Add-In For Store-Bought Ice Cream

There are two issues that we often encounter when it comes to desserts. The first is that, having had a birthday or some other celebration, there always seems to be leftover cake. This is all well and good for the first few days of that delicious, sugary treat — but after a while, the same slice of cake can get a little cloying. Plus, it'll dry out after a while, even if you are using our favorite parchment paper hack for leftover cake.

The second issue is that so many store-bought ice creams never quite live up to their promise of giving us a fixin'-packed scoop every time. And it's those extra ingredients that are arguably the best part about enjoying an ice cream with mix-ins, adding texture and flavorful diversity to your spoonful.

There are many different ways of customizing store-bought ice cream, like adding a splash of olive oil on top (yes, really!). Plus, everyone knows that cake pops are a delicious way of giving your aging cake a new lease on life. But if the weather gets warm and you want a refreshing bowl of something cool, why not combine the two into one delicious dessert?