Checkers And Rally's New Brisket Menu Is An Unexpected Deli & Smokehouse Mashup

In the spirit of the summer barbecue season, Checkers and Rally's have added a selection of brisket-loaded and topped offerings to the menu for a limited time. Promising juicy, slow-cooked brisket that lives up to the hype is a challenge for even the most seasoned pitmasters, but the fast food restaurant chain has taken on the challenge so you don't have to. The restaurants have added the BBQ Brisket Melt, Brisket Bosswich, and Brisket Loaded Fries to the menu so you can enjoy all the flavor without any of the work.

Many fast food restaurants have tried to tempt diners with brisket offerings over the years — from sliced brisket at Subway to brisket-stuffed burritos at Chipotle. But given how labor-intensive the process of cooking brisket is, and the undoubtedly high demand for this slow-cooked delicacy, very few restaurants have kept brisket on the menu for very long. Likewise, the brisket offerings at Checkers and Rally's won't even last all the way through July. We set out to taste everything on the seasonal menu before it disappears. Here's what you need to know about the limited-time offering.