Buffalo Wild Wings Luau BBQ Vs Buffalo Ranch: Which Should You Try?

If variety is the spice of life, then the chicken at Buffalo Wild Wings is living large. With over two dozen sauce options to choose from, there's something for every wing lover on the menu, and for a limited time, two more sauces are joining the ranks. Buffalo Ranch is back and is accompanied by newcomer Luau BBQ, a pineapple-infused barbecue sauce that aims to take your taste buds on a tropical vacation.

At Mashed, we know that sauces are sacred when it comes to the all-American Buffalo wing, so we tried out the two new Buffalo Wild Wings flavors to help you decide if they're worth getting your fingers messy for or if it's best to stick with your go-to order. Buffalo Wild Wings sent me a sample of each flavor along with a few sides to get the full experience. The sauces were evaluated on taste, texture, and appearance. And remember, as with any review, these opinions are subjective.