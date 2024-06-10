Copycat Carrabba's Sausage Lentil Soup Recipe

If you're fan of hearty, wholesome soups, we've got a treat in store for you today. This sausage lentil soup, inspired by the beloved dish served at Carrabba's, is brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. It's a dish that's full of nutritious ingredients, and packed with rich and comforting flavors. If you've ever enjoyed this wonderful soup at Carrabba's Italian Grill, you'll love making it at home. It's far easier to prepare than you might think, is great for making in a big batch, and makes for the perfect dish for those chilly evenings when you're craving something wholesome and warming.

This soup features a blend of Italian sausage, veggies, and tender lentils, all simmered away in a flavorful, tomatoey broth. The sausage is broken down into bite-sized crumbles so each and every spoonful of your soup will be full of meaty deliciousness. Though this recipe does closely mimic that of the beloved Carrabba's one, that doesn't mean that there isn't room for customization; if you have extra veggies taking up space in your produce drawer, you can easily chop them up and toss them in to create your own special twist on a classic.