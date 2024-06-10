Copycat Carrabba's Sausage Lentil Soup Recipe
If you're fan of hearty, wholesome soups, we've got a treat in store for you today. This sausage lentil soup, inspired by the beloved dish served at Carrabba's, is brought to us by recipe developer Catherine Brookes. It's a dish that's full of nutritious ingredients, and packed with rich and comforting flavors. If you've ever enjoyed this wonderful soup at Carrabba's Italian Grill, you'll love making it at home. It's far easier to prepare than you might think, is great for making in a big batch, and makes for the perfect dish for those chilly evenings when you're craving something wholesome and warming.
This soup features a blend of Italian sausage, veggies, and tender lentils, all simmered away in a flavorful, tomatoey broth. The sausage is broken down into bite-sized crumbles so each and every spoonful of your soup will be full of meaty deliciousness. Though this recipe does closely mimic that of the beloved Carrabba's one, that doesn't mean that there isn't room for customization; if you have extra veggies taking up space in your produce drawer, you can easily chop them up and toss them in to create your own special twist on a classic.
Gather the ingredients for this copycat Carrabba's sausage lentil soup
This soup is made with a medley of fresh, wholesome ingredients. First, you'll need some olive oil to fry the Italian sausages. Then, for the base of the soup, there's diced onion, celery, and carrot. In goes some minced garlic, then you can add the remaining ingredients: brown lentils, chopped tomatoes, chicken broth, dried basil, oregano, dried rosemary, and some salt and pepper to taste. Once everything has simmered to perfection and your kitchen is smelling wonderful, serve the soup with an optional scattering of fresh parsley.
Step 1: Heat the oil
Add 1 tablespoon of oil to a large soup pot over medium heat.
Step 2: Cook the sausages
Add the sausages and cook for about 8 minutes, breaking apart with a wooden spoon as you go.
Step 3: Saute the vegetables
Set the sausage aside and add the remaining oil to the pot. Saute the onion, celery, and carrot until softened, about 8 minutes.
Step 4: Add the garlic
Add the garlic and cook for another minute, stirring constantly.
Step 5: Add remaining ingredients
Stir the lentils, chopped tomatoes, chicken broth, basil, oregano, rosemary, and sausage to the pot.
Step 6: Simmer
Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 1 hour.
Step 7: Season, garnish, and serve
Season with salt and pepper to taste, and garnish with fresh chopped parsley if desired.
Can I use other types of sausage in this soup?
For than tried and true Carrabba's flavor, we love to use Italian sausage in this recipe, but there's no reason why you can't switch things up. Other varieties of sausage would work beautifully in this recipe.
If you'd like to whip up a soup with more of a kick, opt for a hot Italian sausage, or perhaps even a spicy chorizo. This extra heat will work wonderfully with the other herbs and flavors in the soup. For a lighter option, turkey or chicken sausage can be another great substitute. You'll find that these bring a similar texture to the soup while ultimately providing a leaner protein. Look for varieties seasoned with herbs or spices that complement the other ingredients in the soup.
If you need to keep things vegetarian or vegan-friendly, there are many plant-based sausage options available too. These do a great job at mimicking the texture and flavor of traditional sausage, keeping the soup hearty and satisfying. Remember to switch the chicken broth for a vegetable-based broth too.
What side dishes can I serve with this copycat Carrabba's soup?
Sausage lentil soup makes a wonderful light lunch or appetizer. But, if you're looking to turn this into a more well-rounded, complete meal, there are plenty of delicious side options to pair with it.
A classic choice, garlic bread is perfect for dipping into that mouth-watering broth. Its crispy texture and buttery, oh-so-garlicky flavor makes this meal feel a little more indulgent. Sticking with the comforting vibes, another all-time favorite pairing for soup has to be a grilled cheese sandwich. That gooey, melted cheese and toasted bread make a perfect accompaniment to the sausage and veggies. Creamy polenta, nutty quinoa, or brown rice can also make fantastic side dish options if you want a more substantial meal.
If you're prefer something lighter, a leafy green salad is great for balancing the warming richness of the soup. Some great additions are lettuce, arugula, cherry tomatoes, and cucumber, perhaps with scattering of crispy croutons and a tangy balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Or, try roasting up some extra veggies to serve with the soup, such as bell peppers, broccoli, and zucchini.
- 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 6 Italian sausages (14 ounces)
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 celery stick, diced
- 2 carrots, peeled and diced
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 (15-ounce) can brown lentils, drained
- 1 (15-ounce) can chopped tomatoes
- 6 cups chicken broth
- ½ teaspoon dried basil
- ½ teaspoon oregano
- ½ teaspoon dried rosemary
- salt, to taste
- pepper, to taste
- fresh parsley, for garnish
|Calories per Serving
|436
|Total Fat
|24.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|7.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|52.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|32.8 g
|Dietary Fiber
|8.5 g
|Total Sugars
|9.6 g
|Sodium
|1,170.8 mg
|Protein
|22.9 g