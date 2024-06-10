The Pineapple Sandwich Is An Easy, 3-Ingredient Southern Delight

While Americans' favorite sandwiches tend to be made with either meat, cheese, or both — the PB&J being one notable plant-based exception — most sub shops will have a "veggie delight" or similarly-named offering on their menu. Fruit sandwiches, however, are not such a thing unless you're eating at the kind of hipster bistro where you can't get a grilled cheese without someone slathering fig jam all over it. If, however, you're visiting your grandma in Alabama (assuming you have such a thing), she may introduce you to the super-simple, three-ingredient pineapple sandwich.

To make this old-timey Southern sandwich, you'll start with a loaf of squishy white supermarket sliced bread — none of your fancy multigrain or artisanal sourdough loaves. Plop a bunch of mayonnaise or Miracle Whip on both pieces of bread, about 1 tablespoon per side, and then cram in some canned pineapple pieces.

If you're using pineapple rings, you'll need to cut them up to cover the bread, but you should be able to fit about four of these if you try. If you're using chunks, just keep piling them on one piece of bread until the mayonnaise is covered, then slap the other piece of bread on top (mayo-side down, of course). Once you take a bite, you'll no longer need to stay up nights wondering what pineapple with mayonnaise tastes like.