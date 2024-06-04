McDonald's Won't Tell The Grandma McFlurry Flavor, But Twitter Has A Guess

While McDonald's latest McFlurry is pretty much like every other McFlurry in that it tastes mostly of vanilla soft-serve and sugar with vague overtones of some mix-in or other, the company is being less than upfront about the flavoring. According to the company website, the flavoring agent for the Grandma McFlurry is "smooth, sweet syrup" (as opposed to the lumpy, bitter kind?) mixed with chopped candies of an unspecified type that are nevertheless said to be "reminiscent of grandma's favorite treat." (Gin and tonic? Budweiser?) Leaving aside the inherent ageism and sexism that comes with associating this McFlurry with the whole "Grandma's candy jar" trope, it seems that some X (formerly Twitter) users are not impressed by McDonald's disingenuous attempt to create a mystery about what is essentially a butterscotch (or caramel) candy McFlurry.

One X user speculates that McDonald's is using the "grandma" moniker because it doesn't have the right to use the Werther's name, which would certainly be true if they're using non-Werther's branded candies. This launched a mini-debate among commenters as to whether the Grandma McFlurry flavor is, in fact, caramel or butterscotch and whether there is or isn't much difference between the two. X being X, no real consensus was reached on this topic, but nobody seems to disagree that the Grandma Flurry flavor is anything other than caramel (or butterscotch).