Valerie Bertinelli's Unexpected Favorite Fast Food Meal - Exclusive

When it comes to fast food options, there are plenty of places to choose from. Whether you're a fan of chicken nuggets from Wendy's or Taco Bell burritos, there is truly something for every palate. However, Valerie Bertinelli's favorite convenient meal might come as a surprise since it's seafood-related which can be tough to get right when you're making it quickly for a drive-thru.

The actress told Mashed in an exclusive interview while promoting her cookbook, "Indulge: Delicious and Decadent Dishes to Enjoy and Share," that her go-to fast food meal is McDonald's Filet-O-Fish. The sandwich features a breaded fish filet topped with American cheese, tartar sauce, and a steamed bun. The former "Kids Baking Championship" host revealed that after her son Wolfgang Van Halen's soccer and baseball games when he was a child, they were a staple item she would always get.

However, she did have a caveat and said that it's important to buy one at the right time — between 11 and 11:30 a.m. when they're still fresh. "Otherwise, you have to wait until a second run because not a lot of people get Filet-O-Fishes," Bertinelli revealed. "If it's been sitting under the heater for too long, it's not good anymore. So, you take your chances, but when you get it right, it's flippin' heaven."