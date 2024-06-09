Your BLT Sandwich Deserves A Little Fried Makeover

The appeal of a BLT lies in its simplicity. Even if you're looking to give the classic sandwich a makeover, you don't want to stray too far from the original by incorporating all kinds of sauces and ingredients. The key is to elevate one of the main components. While it's tempting to start with the bacon (since it's often considered the star), consider turning your attention to the humble tomato instead. For a fun twist on the standard red tomatoes included in a BLT, try layering on a few slices of fried green tomatoes. Not only will they make your BLT far more decadent, thanks to that crispy fried exterior, they'll actually improve it in a few other ways.

Green tomatoes typically have a firmer texture. While red tomatoes would likely disintegrate into mush when fried, a green tomato slice will soften but still hold up in your BLT sandwich. Green tomatoes deliver a punch of juiciness without turning everything soggy. And, since they are more on the sour side, they'll add a considerable amount of tang, which can help cut the fattiness of the bacon and mayonnaise. However, fried green tomatoes are best fresh, so to truly appreciate the contrast between the warm, juicy interior and crispy, breaded exterior, you'll want to add them as the last step before enjoying your BLT.