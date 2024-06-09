Add More Surface Area To Your Grill With This Nifty Can Trick

Whether you're cooking for a party or preparing multiple components for a meal, there are times when you just need more room on your grill. Before you give up and resign yourself to faux "grilling" the food that can't fit on the grill elsewhere, there's a simple and inexpensive way to add a few more square inches of grilling surface area. You probably already have all the items you need in your pantry.

Create more room to grill by gathering three or four empty metal cans, removing the labels or anything else that could burn, and then using a can opener to take off the top and bottom. You'll be left with a few metal tubes that you can stand upright on the surface of your grill as "legs" to support a second grill grate. The cans should be the same height to create as stable a base as possible for the grate.

Now, there are some limitations to this trick. You might find it challenging to move or flip the items underneath the second grill grate without jostling it too much, so you'll likely want the second cooking surface to be smaller than the lower grilling area. That way, you can slide items that can cook relatively undisturbed underneath the secondary grate and arrange your meats and other items on the regular grilling area where you can easily tend to them.