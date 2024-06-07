Steakhouse Chains That Serve The Best Brunch
Is there anything better than a long, leisurely brunch? It's the perfect excuse to gather with friends and family over comforting dishes and a few boozy beverages mid-day. It's a meal that's so beloved that breakfast chains are popping up all over the country dedicated to brunch-style dishes that are served every day of the week. While diners and cafes may be the first places that come to mind when you think of brunch, you may also want to put certain steakhouse chains on your radar.
Steakhouses are all about utter indulgence, so it stands to reason that some chains offer spectacular brunch menus on the weekends. Think steak and eggs, fresh seafood, eggs bennies, and sweet treats served in sophisticated settings. As an added bonus, most offer enticing brunch cocktails and wines to go with your meal. But which restaurants can compete with your favorite breakfast spots? We delved into customer reviews to uncover the national steakhouse chains that do the absolute best brunches in America. According to diners, these spots should be on your go-to list the next time a brunch craving hits.
Ruth's Chris Steak House
When Ruth Fertel bought a small steakhouse in New Orleans in 1965, she probably never imagined that one day there would be over 130 Ruth's Chris Steak Houses in the United States alone. The chain is renowned for its USDA Prime steaks prepared with Ruth's signature broiling method and served on a sizzling hot plate with a pat of butter. The restaurants are best known as upscale spots for a steak dinner, but many diners will tell you that the chain also does an amazing brunch.
The brunch menu at Ruth's Chris Steak House isn't big, but the few dishes on offer are enticing. Steak lovers can try the Cajun tenderloin eggs Benedict with a blackened filet, creamed spinach, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce on a cheddar biscuit. Other options include the creole biscuits with sausage and gravy and the barbecued shrimp with roasted garlic mashed potatoes. Bloody Mary's and mimosas are also on offer. It should be noted that not all locations offer brunch on the weekends. Some restaurants only offer brunch for special occasions like Easter and Mother's Day.
Del Frisco's Grille
Del Frisco's Grille is part of the Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, which also includes the popular Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse chain. It is all about classic American comfort food at the Grille with hearty dishes like steaks, sandwiches, and burgers. On the weekends, most locations also offer brunch with dishes like the strawberry cobbler french toast, eggs Benedict, and French onion breakfast sandwich. There is also a special brunch cocktail menu that includes libations like sangria, mimosas, and an espresso martini.
Customers rave about the brunch drinks and dishes at Del Frisco's Grille. Many folks recommend starting with the sangria. When it comes to the food, diners frequently comment about the crab cake Benedict, saying it's made with a decent amount of crab meat as opposed to mostly bread crumbs. The cinnamon roll also gets great reviews, too, for its ample size and delicious flavor.
STK Steakhouse
STK Steakhouse has taken the classic steakhouse concept and modernized it with locations that feature stylish lounges and DJs spinning beats. Every Saturday and Sunday, the chain offers weekend brunches with menus that include cocktails and creative dishes. You could start with an Aperol spritz and some oysters, then move on to more substantial dishes like the pork belly Benedict, cinnamon french toast, or chicken and waffles. Steak is also on the menu. You can have steak and eggs, surf and turf, or straight-up steak grilled just the way you like it.
"We tried the new brunch at STK this weekend and OMG was it amazing," said one happy diner on Yelp. "The menu had something for everyone that still included brunch favorites but also steak or seafood options which we loved — we could get eggs AND a seafood tower. Yes, please." Overall, diners have mostly positive things to say about the flavors of the food and the portion sizes. More than a few diners have said the eggs Benedict were some of the best they've ever had. Diners also love the bottomless mimosas option, although many say you shouldn't sleep on the espresso martinis, either.
Ocean Prime
The first Ocean Prime opened in Troy, Michigan, in 2008 and it wasn't long before there were multiple locations across the United States. It's easy to see why the concept was a hit. The chain focuses on fresh seafood, high-quality steaks, fine wines, and top-notch service. While some locations, like the Las Vegas branch, offer weekend brunch on a regular basis, other locations only offer it a few times a year on special occasions like Mother's Day. According to some diners, it's worth holding out for. As one reviewer on Yelp said, "While I am not a brunch gal this was so fabulous I could become a brunch girl."
The brunch menu at Ocean Prime isn't big, but it makes up for that with gourmet dishes made with premium ingredients. You won't find dishes like these at your local IHOP. Take for example the Bloody Mary that includes house-made pepper-infused vodka and is garnished with shrimp cocktail and cornichons. For mains, you can opt for dishes like lobster toast with a sunny side egg, short rib surf and turf with lobster, or a blackened salmon salad with goat cheese and spiced walnuts. You can enhance your meal with sides like candied bacon or truffled potatoes.
Urban Farmer Steakhouse
Urban Farmer Steakhouse is a small chain with just three locations in Denver, Philadelphia, and Portland, Oregon. The philosophy behind the brand is to take the stuffiness out of the steakhouse experience and offer inviting environments where guests can enjoy quality food sourced from local farmers and producers. All three locations offer weekend brunches with hearty dishes like classic steak and eggs, sandwiches, and eggs Benedict with steak or lobster. Brunch cocktails like Bloody Marys and mimosas are also on offer. The menus vary depending on location, but you can expect steak on the menu at each spot.
Diners have overwhelmingly positive things to say about the brunch at all of Urban Farmer Steakhouse's locations. People love the variety of options, the quality of the food, and the excellent execution. A diner commented, "Are you kidding me? What an amazing brunch! Flavor, portions, style, ambiance, and service... The farm-to-table is true and evident in each meal."
Chart House
Like many steakhouse chains, Chart House offers steak and seafood in upscale environments. What sets the chain apart is the company only chooses locations with incredible views. Many of the restaurants overlook the ocean, while others offer views of desert, mountains, or city skylines. If you're looking for a scenic spot for weekend brunch, some select Chart House locations offer Sunday brunch menus that include fresh salads, creative seafood dishes, eggs, steak, and burgers.
One of the things people love about Chart House's brunch is there is something to please everyone on the menu. If you're in the mood for breakfast, you can try comforting dishes like cornmeal buttermilk johnny cakes with caramelized apple jam or prime rib hash with eggs. If it's lunch dishes you're after, you can have the New England clam chowder or a burger. According to many diners, you can't go wrong no matter what you order. As one reviewer said, "Sunday Brunch menu is an exquisite value in every way — from the menu options to ambiance, view, and friendly service... I keep coming back every chance I get."
Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse
Just like the name suggests, Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse focuses on comforting Italian fare like antipasti, pastas, and steaks. The chain got its start when a young chef named Steve DiFillipo took over a Boston restaurant and transformed it into a popular spot that now has 11 locations, most of which are in Eastern states. All of the locations offer Sunday brunch except for Boston's Back Bay and The Colony in Texas. However, those locales sometimes offer brunches for special occasions like Father's Day.
Davio's does brunch a little differently than other steakhouse chains with more of a focus on Italian cuisine. You can start your meal with light bites like crispy calamari or a fresh arugula salad, and then move on to pizza, pasta, or steak. Breakfast dishes are also available like the everything bagel (which has interesting origins) with smoked salmon and the flat iron steak with eggs and brunch potatoes. Most diners are impressed by the brunch offerings and comment favorably on the experience, like one Yelp reviewer who said, "All of our brunch entrees were very good. Eggs in each dish cooked perfectly. Plenty of items to choose from and priced reasonably."
Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill
Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill offers everything you would expect from a fancy upscale steakhouse chain. The locations feature inviting dining rooms with warm wood, strategic lighting, and prominent wine cellars. The menus highlight steaks that are cut in-house, seasoned with the chain's signature spice blend, and cooked over a wood-fired grill. There are currently locations in eight states and all of them luckily offer weekend brunch. Some spots offer brunch on Saturdays and Sundays and others just on Sundays.
The brunch menu at Stoney River Steakhouse & Grill consists of just two pages: One featuring brunch cocktails, and the other featuring the food. Despite the limited options, diners have great things to say about the brunch. One customer commented on Yelp, "Great brunch selection of tenderloins and eggs and great roasted potatoes plus scrumptious bread. Plus $6 mimosas!" Some of the dishes that get the most praise include the filet and eggs with hollandaise sauce and country potatoes, the biscuit with crispy Cajun chicken and a goat cheese fritter, and the avocado toast with eggs.
Morton's Grille
Morton's The Steakhouse is many people's go-to spot when they are craving a nice steak dinner out. The chain has a solid reputation for serving consistently good steaks thanks to its commitment to using USDA Prime aged beef and its signature "Morton's" style of cooking steaks on a screamingly hot grill to get a good sear that seals all the juices in. Morton's Grille is an offshoot of the original steakhouse and it serves some of the same classic dishes along with contemporary offerings, like a brunch menu with innovative dishes you will not find at many other steakhouses.
To whet your appetite, you can start your brunch off with some smoked gouda tater bites or skillet jalapeño cheddar cornbread. Main courses could include the chicken-fried lobster tail omelet with truffled hot sauce or the braised short rib Benedict on waffles. If sweet dishes are more your style, the Texas stuffed french toast is filled with cannoli cream, caramel sauce, and mixed berries. You could also try the peanut butter-banana glazed pancakes with chocolate chips and smoked marshmallows. Diners love how creative and crave-worthy the food is. As one diner on Yelp put it, "Their brunch menu was very pleasing to the eye and palate... Very flavorful and absolutely delicious."
Mastro's Ocean Club
You know you are in for an elegant dining experience when you reserve a table at Mastro's Ocean Club. The chain is all about its seafood being as fresh as possible and USDA Prime steaks served in elegant settings. The two locations that offer brunch on Saturdays and Sundays happen to be two of the most scenic. Mastro's Ocean Club Fort Lauderdale overlooks the Inter-coastal Waterway, while the Malibu Ocean Club offers views of the Pacific Ocean. The brunch menus vary slightly, but both offer delicacies from the land and the sea.
The waterfront views are what draws many people to these Mastro's Ocean Club locations for brunch, but diners also say the food is pretty phenomenal. One Yelp reviewer went so far as to say, "This was some of the best brunch food I've ever tasted." Many diners rave about the Maine lobster Benedict, saying the lobster is fresh and flavorful. Other seafood offerings include oysters on the half shell, sushi, and Chilean sea bass. You can also choose from a great selection of steaks and classic steakhouse sides like mac and cheese with gorgonzola, creamed spinach, and lobster mashed potatoes.
The Capital Grille
The Capital Grille typically only offers brunch on special occasions and national holidays like Easter and Mother's Day. When it does though, the chain goes all out with dishes that are just as decadent as the items on its regular lunch and dinner menus. Take, for example, the crab cake Benedict with white truffle hollandaise served on a white cheddar hash brown (who could resist that?). Other dishes that have featured on past brunch menus include blueberry pancakes, shrimp and grits, and lobster frittata. And, of course, what special brunch would be complete without some refreshing mimosas?
There are several reasons The Capital Grille earns so many accolades. It consistently tops lists for having some of the best steakhouse chain surf and turf, it has top-quality steaks, and it boasts some delicious sides. It should come as no surprise then that diners are just as blown away by the brunch dishes. Many diners say the dishes are cooked expertly, presented beautifully, and taste amazing. According to one Yelp reviewer, "Everything was prepared perfectly. The lobster was poached to perfection and the eggs were cooked just right. This meal was definitely added to my list of 'best things I've ever tasted'."
Fogo de Chão
The Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão is best known for its churrasco-style meats cooked on skewers over fire and carved table-side. What many people may not know is that the chain also offers a brunch Churrasco Experience. The brunch features all-you-can-eat meat served at your table along with sides like cheese bread, crispy polenta, and mashed potatoes. If you prefer non-meat dishes, you can order differententrées like the Chilean sea bass or cauliflower steak. Then you have the brunch Market Table, where you can get fresh salads, made-to-order omelets, cheeses, fruit, and more.
The Fogo de Chão brunch is nothing if not decadent. You can start with Bloody Marys and mimosas, move on to the Market Table for starters, then let the servers keep the meat coming until you can't eat anymore. It can be slightly costly, especially if you get add-ons like Wagyu steak, but many diners think it's worth every penny. As one Yelp reviewer said, "Let me tell you something, the meat selection is ridiculous. 14 meats and still all the breakfast options and fruits and veggies? Yes... It might be pricey, but it's well worth the self-indulgence!"
Methodology
To determine which steakhouse chains serve the best brunches, I really did some quite thorough research online. I looked at which U.S. steakhouse chains actually offer brunch and took note of the menu offerings and price points to see what each restaurant was currently offering (some proved to provide brunch menus in the past but not currently, so those did not make the cut for this piece).
I then took to review sites like Yelp, TripAdvisor, and Google reviews to see what diners were saying about their brunch experiences (the more recent their visit, the better, to get the most up-to-date look at these steakhouses). The criteria for whether the steakhouse chain deserved a place in this list came down to how well the dishes were received by diners and whether customers thought the brunches were good value. These are the spots that diners rave about and recommend for a decadent and delicious steakhouse brunch spread.